GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

DCRN stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

