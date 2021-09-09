GAM Holding AG Sells 4,476 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after buying an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after buying an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after buying an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 234,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

