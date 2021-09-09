GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $198.80 on Thursday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.23 and a beta of -2.20.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.