GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Stock Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.