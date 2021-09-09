GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Trading Up 7.2%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 3,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 205,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.