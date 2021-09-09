Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. Geberit has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

