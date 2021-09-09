Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Generac worth $79,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $458.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

