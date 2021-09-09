Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.