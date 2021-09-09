Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
GENI stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
