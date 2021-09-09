Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $22.27

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $23.20. Genius Sports shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 30,936 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $1,630,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $29,093,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,571,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

