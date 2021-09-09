Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.55

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.55 and last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.6591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Glanbia’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

