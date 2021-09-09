Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,311. Globant has a 1 year low of $165.50 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

