GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $56.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 14.7% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.