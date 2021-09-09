GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading Up 3.4% on Insider Buying Activity

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was up 3.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.97. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 219,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Specifically, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

