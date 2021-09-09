GoByte Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $432,217.34 and $7,155.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

