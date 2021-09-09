Gold Resource’s (GORO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 219.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,597. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.72. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

