GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 145,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 100 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53.

GDRX opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.38.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

