Graeme Nayler Acquires 263,000 Shares of The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL) Stock

The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL) insider Graeme Nayler purchased 263,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$28,930.00 ($20,664.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
The Environmental Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.