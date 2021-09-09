Graeme Nayler Acquires 263,000 Shares of The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL) Stock

The Environmental Group Limited (ASX:EGL) insider Graeme Nayler purchased 263,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$28,930.00 ($20,664.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get The Environmental Group alerts:

The Environmental Group Company Profile

The Environmental Group Limited engages in the design, application, and servicing of gas and vapor emission control systems, and inlet and exhaust systems for gas turbines in Australia and internationally. Its products include gas turbine inlet filtration systems (filter houses), inlet cooling/fogging systems, acoustical components, expansion joints, and complete exhaust systems with guillotine and diverter dampers; and a range of air pollution control equipment and services for the removal of pollutants from industrial gas and air streams.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.