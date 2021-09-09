Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,620 at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,274.17 ($16.65).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,373 ($17.94) on Monday. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,286.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

