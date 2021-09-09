Grand Central Investment Group Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,774. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

