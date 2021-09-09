Grand Central Investment Group Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.8% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 296,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. The stock has a market cap of $230.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

