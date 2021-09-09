Graviocoin Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00391759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

