Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

Shares of GWO opened at C$38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$25.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.