Gregory Paul Nakonechny Sells 13,648 Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at C$86,840.56.

LNF stock opened at C$22.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$25.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

