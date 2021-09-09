Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $39.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

GRPN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. 780,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

