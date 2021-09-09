Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $39.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.
GRPN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. 780,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 2.73.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
