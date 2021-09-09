GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.