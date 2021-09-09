GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

