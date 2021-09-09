GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $268,000 in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.13 million, a P/E ratio of -222.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.