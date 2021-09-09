GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 367,355 shares of company stock worth $8,485,015 and sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

