GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $245,000 Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 298,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 556,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NESR opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

