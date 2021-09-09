GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

