Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after acquiring an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

