Gulden Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,930.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $9,930.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00392795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,971,685 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.