Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.44) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.69. The stock has a market cap of £398.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.