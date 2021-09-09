GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 755 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

