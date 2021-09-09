GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,541 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,765 shares of company stock worth $30,190,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

