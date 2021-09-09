GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $682,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

