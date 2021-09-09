GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 35.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.29 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

