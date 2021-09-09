GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 84 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,243,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

