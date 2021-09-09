GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $262.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

