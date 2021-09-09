GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Tops $49.29 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $49.29 million and $9.95 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,553,865 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

