Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $97,229. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

