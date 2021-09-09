Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 17.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Halliburton by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

