Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.33 ($26.27).

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €18.92 ($22.26). The stock had a trading volume of 56,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 12 month high of €22.90 ($26.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.54.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

