Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

