Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $30,920,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,084,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $22,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $151.69 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

