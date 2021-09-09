Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 102,929 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

