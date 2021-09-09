Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,549 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 335.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

