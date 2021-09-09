HC Advisors LLC Buys 4,410 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,421. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

