HC Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

HC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.60. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

