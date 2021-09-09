HC Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

